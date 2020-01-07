'We are safe in Maharashtra because there is no BJP govt': Anurag Kashyap hails MVA

In order to cheer up and encourage the thousands of Mumbaikars, particularly students, who continued their "peaceful" fight against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by masked goons, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap visited the protest at Gateway of India.

The filmmaker took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led union government by thanking God that the BJP was not ruling in Maharashtra.

Referring to the brutality at JNU allegedly by ABVP activists, Kashyap said, "We should be thankful because we are both lucky and safe. I say this as we are safe that we do not have their (BJP) government here (in Maharashtra)."

The filmmaker was accompanied by musician Vishal Dadlani, who asked the protestors not to loose calm.

"I am sure we will win over them. But this is possible only by our love. We will win their hearts as they want to divide India. They are full of hate but we will win by love," Dadlani said.