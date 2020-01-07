'Better toilets and water facilities': Mumbai cop politely explains why protesters were moved from Gateway to Azad Maidan

On Tuesday, people protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India in south Mumbai. The cops have said that they moved the protestors as they will get better toilet and water facilities at Azad Maidan.

According to news agency ANI, police officials said that as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems they had to shift the protestors. Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1), told ANI, "Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan." He also further added that, the protestors will get better toilet and water facilities at Azad Maidan.