'Better toilets and water facilities': Mumbai cop politely explains why protesters were moved from Gateway to Azad Maidan

On Tuesday, people protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India in south Mumbai. The cops have said that they moved the protestors as they will get better toilet and water facilities at Azad Maidan.
According to news agency ANI, police officials said that as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems they had to shift the protestors. Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1), told ANI, "Roads were getting blocked and common Mumbaikar and tourists were facing problems. We had appealed to protesters many times, have now relocated them to Azad Maidan." He also further added that, the protestors will get better toilet and water facilities at Azad Maidan.
Speaking 'free Kashmir' poster been spotted at protest against the JNU violence at Gateway of India, the DCP said, "We have taken serious cognizance of the 'free Kashmir' poster seen in the protest last night at Gateway of India. We are definitely investigating it."
Earlier, hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens - who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight - demanded action against those behind the JNU violence and resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.
