‘Free Kashmir’ poster queers pitch at Mumbai protest against JNU violence

Nationwide outrage over the violence in the JNU campus in New Delhi founds its expression in Mumbai also where protests were organised on Monday to denounce the attack on students, teachers and vandalism inside the prestigious university.
A poster reading -- Free Kashmir -- was seen at the Gateway of India on Monday during a protest at Gateaway of India. During the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - Free Kashmir. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- Stand with JNU.
Earlier, hundreds of people, including students, women and senior citizens - who assembled at the iconic Gateway of India since Sunday midnight - demanded action against those behind the JNU violence and resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Nearly 34 people were injured in the violence.
Beside Mumbai, protests against the violence were held on Monday in Aurangabad and Pune, among other cities. Political leaders led by state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also condemned the attack. Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad joined the protest at the Gateway of India on Monday, while Thackeray said the JNU violence reminded him of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
(Inputs from Agencies)
