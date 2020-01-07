‘Free Kashmir’ poster queers pitch at Mumbai protest against JNU violence

Nationwide outrage over the violence in the JNU campus in New Delhi founds its expression in Mumbai also where protests were organised on Monday to denounce the attack on students, teachers and vandalism inside the prestigious university.

A poster reading -- Free Kashmir -- was seen at the Gateway of India on Monday during a protest at Gateaway of India. During the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - Free Kashmir. The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages. Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- Stand with JNU.