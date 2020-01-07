JNU Violence: Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Dadlani join student protesting at Gateway of India

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and lyricist Vishal Dadlani joined the ongoing protests being organised by students at the Gateway of India against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on January 5.

While Kashyap said that he was there at the protest site to show his solidarity with the students and blamed the government for the attacks in JNU campus, Dadlani said that he was there in support of a secular India.

"I watched the protests which were going on here and decided to join the students. The government does not want to arrest the perpetrators because they are their own people. The police did not enter JNU to stop the violence but entered the Jamia Millia Islamia where they beat up the students," Kashyap told reporters on Monday night.