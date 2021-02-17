'We are in a very happy space right now': Eijaz Khan on his relationship with Pavitra Punia

Like every year, the current season of Bigg Boss also witnessed love blossoming between two contestants: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. But, it wasn't all rosy from the word go for the two. After several fights and disagreements, the two eventually developed feelings for each other. And, recently Eijaz made his relationship with Pavitra official by putting up a 'I love her' post on Instagram.
“We are very much in love and together. She is amazing. I am happy to have her in my life. Love makes the world go round...so don’t get scared, rise in love,” Eijaz says about his relationship with Pavitra.
Eijaz says he and Pavitra are poles apart, and probably that's why they fell for each other. “We are polar opposites. She is water and I’m fire... She is genuine, real, nice and humble. She is as beautiful as a rainbow. Her positive qualities aren't limited to a few things.”
Talking about how he realised his love for her, Eijaz says, “We went through a lot of emotions inside Bigg Boss house. At that time, we didn’t want to accept a lot of things; mostly I didn't want to accept. But, when she was evicted from the house, I got to know how important she was to me. Indispensable, actually. I couldn’t live one minute without her. I respect her a lot... I respect her individuality. I learnt how to align my life according to her aspirations. And, I want to see her happy all the time.”
Ask him if he plans to take things to the next level and tie the knot with Pavitra, Eijaz quickly responds, “Don’t talk about these things. We are in a very happy space right now. Things will happen as and when they are supposed to.”
Eijaz has had a rocky personal life. He was in a relationship in the past with actor Anita Hassanandani, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio, and Niddhi Kashyap. Sharing his take on relationship, Eijaz says, “I don’t want to compare my relationship with any individual. Every individual is different. I can talk only for myself. Our parting ways was 'aapsi sahmati se' taken decision. What I have learnt is I wasn’t ready for those relationships. And, I’m happy they have all moved on and found happiness. I wasn’t ready for it because I didn’t love myself, didn’t respect myself. I wanted to get validation; I gave my best and expected them to do the same. Any relationship needs to have a balance. For instance, I don’t want to get into a relationship where my heart skips a beat. I want to be in a relationship where my heart is at peace. From my past relationships I have learnt that you have to heal yourself first, otherwise you end up scarring others. I am now ready for love so that’s why this amazing person [Pavitra] walked into my life.”
In the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, there have been several instances where two contestants have professed their love for each other inside the house. In some cases the love story progressed into marriage, while the unlucky ones fell apart. Take, for example, Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon, and Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli from the season seven of the reality show. Both the pair started off as friends and soon fell for each other. Even after the show ended, Gauahar and Kushal were quite open about their love for each other, while Tanisha and Armaan kept it low profile. But as fate would have it, things didn't work out for either of them, and the couples ended up parting ways. Other contestants whose relationship didn't reach the 'happy ever after' were Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel (season 8), Aarya Babbar and Minissha Lamba (season 8) to name a few.
These guys might have been unlucky in love, but there are some love stories which are still going strong. Last season's contestants, actor-model Asim Riaz and singer Himanshi Khurana, are still dating. In all seasons of Bigg Boss so far, there's only one love which has managed to get a happy ending. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary (Bigg Boss 9), fell in love on the show and got married in 2018. And, we hope that Eijaz and Pavitra's love story too goes Prince and Yuvika way!