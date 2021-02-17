'We are in a very happy space right now': Eijaz Khan on his relationship with Pavitra Punia

Talking about how he realised his love for her, Eijaz says, “We went through a lot of emotions inside Bigg Boss house. At that time, we didn’t want to accept a lot of things; mostly I didn't want to accept. But, when she was evicted from the house, I got to know how important she was to me. Indispensable, actually. I couldn’t live one minute without her. I respect her a lot... I respect her individuality. I learnt how to align my life according to her aspirations. And, I want to see her happy all the time.”

Ask him if he plans to take things to the next level and tie the knot with Pavitra, Eijaz quickly responds, “Don’t talk about these things. We are in a very happy space right now. Things will happen as and when they are supposed to.”

Eijaz has had a rocky personal life. He was in a relationship in the past with actor Anita Hassanandani, Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio, and Niddhi Kashyap. Sharing his take on relationship, Eijaz says, “I don’t want to compare my relationship with any individual. Every individual is different. I can talk only for myself. Our parting ways was 'aapsi sahmati se' taken decision. What I have learnt is I wasn’t ready for those relationships. And, I’m happy they have all moved on and found happiness. I wasn’t ready for it because I didn’t love myself, didn’t respect myself. I wanted to get validation; I gave my best and expected them to do the same. Any relationship needs to have a balance. For instance, I don’t want to get into a relationship where my heart skips a beat. I want to be in a relationship where my heart is at peace. From my past relationships I have learnt that you have to heal yourself first, otherwise you end up scarring others. I am now ready for love so that’s why this amazing person [Pavitra] walked into my life.”