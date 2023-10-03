 WATCH: Zendaya Wears A Bold Zipper Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week
ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
American actor Zendaya stunned Paris Fashion Week in a white gown for the Louis Vuitton show, People reported. For the show on Monday, Zendaya donned a floor-length white dress with a double-zipper feature down the front that zipped from top to bottom to sit front row at the fashion house's presentation. The zip pulls were enlarged for added flair, like with Louis Vuitton's current styles. In addition to the gold zipper, the dress had an exaggerated buckle design on the strap and a short train.

Zendaya, who was named an ambassador for Louis Vuitton earlier this year, completed the ensemble with white heels and Bulgari diamonds.
Jaden Smith, Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Gemma Chan, Cate Blanchett, and Pharrell Williams, the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, were also in attendance.

In June, Williams showed his debut collection for Louis Vuitton on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, creating a massive spectacle that was live broadcast and attended by some of Hollywood's biggest personalities (who also happen to be friends of the house and of Williams).

Beyonce, JAY Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Zendaya, and others sat in the first row, as per People.

Beyonce wore a bright gold Louis Vuitton suit. The suit was matched with a Louis Vuitton purse and large sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the ‘Euphoria’ actor walked to her seat in a jewelled draped unbuttoned blouse and wide-leg trousers, having made news hours before with the release of the trailer for her upcoming film ‘Challengers.’

