Angus Cloud Death: Zendaya Tells Fans To 'Be Patient' After Being Trolled Over No Social Media Tribute For Euphoria Co-Star

Hollywood actor Angus Cloud, who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," died at the age of 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. As the news created a buzz on social media, a section of netizens bullied his co-star Zendaya for not paying tribute immediately.

A day after Cloud’s death, Zendaya took to Instagram and shared a monochrome picture of him smiling and wrote, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…“they could light up any room they entered” but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone,” she added.

Cloud’s family said goodbye to "an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, in their statement. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family said. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." "We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter, and love for everyone," his family added.

HBO also said in a statement that Cloud "was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

As per reports, Cloud hadn't acted before he was cast in "Euphoria." He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eleonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

