Watch: Yuvraj Singh announces sports drama series Sixer with intriguing teaser

Amazon miniTV on Friday announced its upcoming sports drama series Sixer. Created by TVF, and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum, Sixer features actor Shivankit Singh Parihar of Bachelors and Aspirants fame in the lead role.

The series is set to premiere on November 11.

The trailer of the upcoming sports drama gives a glimpse into the life Nikunj Shukla aka ‘Nikku’, a young cricketer from Vijay Nagar, Indore. Played by Shivankit, this character is a hardcore cricket enthusiast and wants to represent the sport in its right spirit.

“It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with Amazon miniTV for its upcoming sports drama ‘Sixer.’ Jahan hai sixer aur cricket, wahaan hai Yuvi! The story is very endearing and memorable, and it reminded me of my early days when we used to play cricket using a tennis ball. I’m glad that Amazon miniTV is bringing such an awesome sports to audiences across India for free,” said former Indian cricketing icon and king of sixers, Yuvraj Singh.

“Cricket is a sport that resonates with every Indian, and we at Amazon miniTV, are extremely excited to add to this undying zeal and passion for the sport with our upcoming webseries - Sixer,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising. “Sixer is not only Nikunj’s story, but of every person who plays the sport with all of their heart and soul. We are certain that the series will score a six amongst viewers too.”

“TVF is known and appreciated for bringing relatable yet unique stories. With Sixer, we take our dream of producing engaging content a step further. Cricket has a big fan base in India, and with Sixer’s uniquely designed narrative, we hope that we reach every cricket lover’s heart. Our happiness and hopes have doubled up as we’ve collaborated with Amazon miniTV, as the video streaming service has created a mark for itself among audiences in India,” said Vijay Koshy, President, TVF.

Commenting on the show, Niraj Singh, Founder and CEO, Spinny, which is official brand on board, said, “The strong connection with cricket and Spinny’s focus on metro and urban cities made the story of the triumph of a local cricket team in Indore, playing against the odds of everyday life, felt like the right association for Spinny. It's the right mix of entertainment and the spirit of going far, in every character’s own way. The way we experienced the build-up of each character, we are certain people will connect with the show at large and find themselves in one of the characters”.

Sixer is a story of every single person who plays cricket purely for the love and joy of the sport. The series will premiere on 11th November on Amazon miniTV for free, available within Amazon’s shopping app and Fire TV.

