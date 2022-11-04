Watch Dharavi Bank Teaser: Suniel Shetty marks his OTT debut as an unattainable criminal

Suniel Shetty | A stil from Dharavi Bank teaser

Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to make hi OTT debut with the crime-thriller Dharavi Bank. On Friday, the makers shared an intriguing teaser of the show which brings alive the lesser explored world of Asia’s largest slums.

The web series stars Suniel Shetty as Thalaivan, the unattainable kingpin of Dharavi’s crime nexus and Vivek Anand Oberoi as JCP Jayant Gavaskar, the relentless cop who is on a manhunt.

Check out the teaser here:

Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Samit Kakkad, the gripping web series is slated to launch in November on MX Player.

The show also features Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Shanthi Priya, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhavvana Rao, and Samit Kakkad.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Telugu movie Ghani alongside Varun Tej and Saiee Manjrekar. He will also be seen with Esha Deol in Invisible Woman.

