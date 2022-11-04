Watch Khakee The Bihar Chapter Trailer: Karan Tacker's show is full of twists, turns and guns

Karan Tacker in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter | YouTube

The makers of Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary and Ashutosh Rana's Khakee: The Bihar Chapter on Friday shared an intriguing trailer of the web series.

In 2004, the crime-ridden state of Bihar witnessed a clash of epic proportions: between IPS Amit Lodha and the local mafia don, Chandan. In this quintessential battle between good and evil, who will emerge victorious?

Created by Neeraj Pandey, directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Friday Storytellers, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter paints a realistic picture of the violence that Bihar was entangled in.

Khakee, inspired by true events and based on Amit Lodha’s book, traces the birth of a super cop, the birth of a super villain, and their ultimate clash. A dedicated IPS officer does everything in his power to bring Chandan, a notorious ganglord down.

Speaking on the series, Neeraj Pandey said “After the overwhelming reactions to our teaser, I am delighted to share the trailer for our upcoming Netflix series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. The combination of state, politics, police and crime forms the core of this series. It was a unique lens to look at this genre and the franchise.In this season, we have tried to build and showcase a narrative which is familiar yet relatively unexplored. The dynamics between The Police and the criminal, that too set in Bihar, lends itself to a fascinating play of emotions and thrill that my writer Umashankar Singh and director Bhav Dhulia deserve full credit for. The team led by them has brought to the fore this story in a very unique and special way. I am happy with the way the series has shaped up and I hope we manage to excite the audiences with this.”

Read Also Watch: Himesh Reshammiya shares first song Butterfly Titiliyan from Badass Ravikumar

Talking about his experience of bringing the show to life, Director Bhav Dhulia said, “When we decided to bring to life Amit Lodha’s story based on his book, we knew we had to work extremely hard considering the vision that we were working on. The story is one that needed to be told and I feel extremely privileged to be a part of the project helmed by Neeraj pandey & Friday Storytellers and a talented cast and team ,who in every sense gave to the series in their own ways. At the core of it, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is a strong character drama that not only tells the tale of good vs evil but also how they use each other to survive. We are ecstatic to bring the world of Khakee to Netflix’s global audiences.”

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter brings together Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Ashutosh Rana, Jatin Sarna, Nikita Dutta, Ravi Kishan, Abhimanyu Singh, Anup Soni, Aishwarya Sushmita, Shraddha Das and Vinay Pathak.

Read Also 'Overexcited' Kangana Ranaut slips and almost falls in river during Emergency recce