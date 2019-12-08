Watch video: Sara Ali Khan shares her 'Badtameez' moment from 'Kedarnath' sets

Sara Ali Khan recently completed one year of her debut in the film industry with 'Kedarnath' which also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since her debut, she has won many hearts, but she went 'Badtameez' with her first movie!

Sharing a BTS video, Sara gave us glimpses from the sets of the movie while it was still on floors and she could be seen dancing to her favorite actor, the one she wants to 'marry', Ranbir Kapooor's song 'Badtameez Dil'.

Before and after all the takes, she proved she is a huge Ranbir fan as she kept grooving on the song without stopping.