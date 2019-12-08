Watch video: Sara Ali Khan shares her 'Badtameez' moment from 'Kedarnath' sets

Sara Ali Khan recently completed one year of her debut in the film industry with 'Kedarnath' which also starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since her debut, she has won many hearts, but she went 'Badtameez' with her first movie!
Sharing a BTS video, Sara gave us glimpses from the sets of the movie while it was still on floors and she could be seen dancing to her favorite actor, the one she wants to 'marry', Ranbir Kapooor's song 'Badtameez Dil'.
Before and after all the takes, she proved she is a huge Ranbir fan as she kept grooving on the song without stopping.
Earlier, writing a heartfelt note and sharing a picture from the sets of 'Kedarnath', Sara couldn't believe that the movie completed one year. She thanked all the cast and crew members of the movie and was grateful to the fans for accepting her.
Sara's debut with Kedarnath won her the award for the best female debut of the year, following which she awed the audience with her performance in 'Simmba'.
Even though the actress has had no releases in 2019, she will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali 's directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release in 2020.
