Sara Ali Khan carries a shopper bag worth Rs 2 lakh for her Pilates session!

Talking about her increasing fame, Sara had earlier shared, “It’s scary,” she says, “Because it might all just go away. I may probably have a flop. I’ll be honest with you – I don’t think that there will be any amount of success that will be enough. But then, I don’t think that success is something that I’m consciously chasing."

Sara feels that no matter what stage her career is, the key to success lies in perseverance and self-belief. She added, "I’ve had no releases this year but I feel more a part of the industry than I did last year because I’ve spent a lot more time honing my craft and building my individual brand. I am working on projects, and I am looking forward to them releasing next year,”

Sara has proved that her future is only bound to get brighter. After delivering laud worthy performance and gaining a lot of appreciations, awards, and mastering at the box office, the buzz girl is skeptical as to what the future holds for her.

On work front, the actress will be next seen in the recently announced Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release next year.