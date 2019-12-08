Inside pics from Sharmila Tagore's intimate 75th birthday celebration in Jaipur

Our very own 'Kashmir ki Kali', the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 75th birthday yesterday, on December 8 in Jaipur, Rajasthan with family and the pics from her birthday celebration will leave you in awe.

Soha Ali Khan took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture which has Sharmila celebrating the birthday with her grand daughter and apple of everyone's eye Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Both grandmother-granddaughter duo were seen eating pancakes and it has fans wishing to be a part of the celebration.