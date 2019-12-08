Inside pics from Sharmila Tagore's intimate 75th birthday celebration in Jaipur

Our very own 'Kashmir ki Kali', the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 75th birthday yesterday, on December 8 in Jaipur, Rajasthan with family and the pics from her birthday celebration will leave you in awe.
Soha Ali Khan took to her social media handle and shared an adorable picture which has Sharmila celebrating the birthday with her grand daughter and apple of everyone's eye Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Both grandmother-granddaughter duo were seen eating pancakes and it has fans wishing to be a part of the celebration.
Later in the evening, Soha shared another picture from the celebration eve where her mom, Sharmila was seen eating 'ghar ka khana' and in another story, she shared images of her hands with Inaaya and Tagore's too donning a similar tattoo.
She captioned the latter 'Matching tattoos for all ages!! Happy birthday badiamman"
While neither her son Saif Ali Khan, grandson Taimur Ali Khan nor son-in-law Kunal Kemmu were present to celebrate, it seems Sharmila still had one of the happiest and the most blessed birthdays as she got to celebrate it with her daughter as well as granddaughter.
