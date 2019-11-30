Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's cuteness overload is perfect to kick start your weekend

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is nothing less than his cousin Taimur Ali Khan. As cute as ever, the princess who has the royal Pataudi genes was snapped at the airport with her parents and it was a sight to behold.

Paparazzi's favourite toddler was clicked at the airport with Kunal and Soha as she waived at the standbyers and the paps. Wearing a baby pink Adidas track suit, Inaaya looked like a cute little teddy in the hands of her father.