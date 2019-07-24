Taimur-Inaaya's day out at farm in London is spreading cuteness on Internet

New Delhi: The cute and adorable pictures of little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan along with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at a farm in London will definitely make you go aww.

Soha shared a picture where the three ladies including her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and reality show host Rannvijay Singha's wife Prianka holding their children Taimur, Inaaya and Kainaat Singh, respectively.

Bollywood's diva Kareena and Prianka can be seen twinning in white tees and blue denim, while Soha is looking gorgeous in a blue floral dress. Kareena is also seen holding Taimur's toy horse as the little one stares at the camera.

"A day at the farm," she captioned the picture on Instagram.