Mama's Boy! Taimur turns chef, makes ice-cream for mom Kareena

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur is back to make headlines with his adorable antics. For anyone who has been debating if he’s a Mama’s boy or a Dada’s boy, let’s settle it down with his recent gesture.
Bebo along with Taimur attended a workshop with popular chef Vijay Chauhan. The mother-son duo spent some quality time, wherein the little munchkin whipped some ice-cream for his mommy dearest.
The two were dressed in matching white chef hats and aprons and both wore a blue top underneath.
Vijay shared the pictures of the two on social media and wrote, "It was a great pleasure to meet #actores #wollywood #therealkareenakapoor and #taimuralikhan and She attend cookery sessions about ice cream and cupcakes. #taimuralikhan made yummy #icecream for his Mom."
Meanwhile on work front, Kareena has several projects in her kitty. She is currently promoting her multi-starrer comedy flick Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release on December 27, 2019.
Simultaneously she is also working on Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan, and is a remake of Forest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.
Apart from this, she is also busy with Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium starrin Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.
Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht, a historical drama featuring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)