Mama's Boy! Taimur turns chef, makes ice-cream for mom Kareena

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur is back to make headlines with his adorable antics. For anyone who has been debating if he’s a Mama’s boy or a Dada’s boy, let’s settle it down with his recent gesture.

Bebo along with Taimur attended a workshop with popular chef Vijay Chauhan. The mother-son duo spent some quality time, wherein the little munchkin whipped some ice-cream for his mommy dearest.

The two were dressed in matching white chef hats and aprons and both wore a blue top underneath.

Vijay shared the pictures of the two on social media and wrote, "It was a great pleasure to meet #actores #wollywood #therealkareenakapoor and #taimuralikhan and She attend cookery sessions about ice cream and cupcakes. #taimuralikhan made yummy #icecream for his Mom."