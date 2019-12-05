Don't cry Taimur, daddy's here! Saif pacifying his son at the airport is all things cute

Internet's favourite munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan never stops mesmerizing the viewers with his cuteness. But one person who stole the show over him was none other than his own dad, Saif Ali Khan. He was seen consoling Taimur at the airport and since then, we all are gushing over him.
Turning 3-years-old on December 20, Taimur had a mid-week blue at the airport during a flight exchange and he couldn't stop crying. Unable to see his kid this way, Saif with all his love started consoling him and the video of this interaction has gone viral among the netizens.
Accompanying his parents for their shoots, Taimur has as many airport stories as a big star. While usually he travels with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, this time he was spotted with Saif as the former is busy shooting her upcoming movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' starring Aamir Khan.
Besides, Kareena will also be seen by the end of this month in a goofy comedy thriller 'Good Newwz' which stars actors Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh as the main leads.
On the other hand, Saif is preparing for his upcoming magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' in which, he will be seen portraying a negative role against Ajay Devg and Kajol.
