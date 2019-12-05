Don't cry Taimur, daddy's here! Saif pacifying his son at the airport is all things cute

Internet's favourite munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan never stops mesmerizing the viewers with his cuteness. But one person who stole the show over him was none other than his own dad, Saif Ali Khan. He was seen consoling Taimur at the airport and since then, we all are gushing over him.

Turning 3-years-old on December 20, Taimur had a mid-week blue at the airport during a flight exchange and he couldn't stop crying. Unable to see his kid this way, Saif with all his love started consoling him and the video of this interaction has gone viral among the netizens.