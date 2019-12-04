Taimur Ali Khan doesn't leave home without his travel essentials

India's cutest baby boy Taimur Ali Khan is making us go 'awe' yet again!
This lil munchkin was recently spotted with his dad Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai airport. The Pataudi's looked as stylish as ever!
Saif who's currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' went for an ethnic kurta-pyjama set. He looked super dapper in a baby pink kurta.
However, the national cutie pie managed to steal the limelight from his father yet again. Taimur Ali Khan looked as cute ever in a stripped blue t-shirt.
The 'chote nawab' looked all smiles as he clung on to his travel essentials.
In what looked like in the snaps, Taimur was seen holding candy bars. The young lad looked seemingly happy as he showed off his travel essentials.
On the work front, in 'Tanhaji' Saif will be seen in the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who worked for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Apart from that he will also be seen in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala. 'Bhoot Police' is also one of his upcoming projects. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal starrer horror-comedy was announced in April this year.
