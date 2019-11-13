Pataudi prince Taimur Ali Khan has a sunny playday in Chandigarh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now in Chandigarh, shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. We recently showed you how Kareena took a break and left for a trek around the foothill area of the Shivalik mountain range. And well, why should mom have all the fun? Little Taimur Ali Khan, who accompanied Kareena, also deserves to go out and play!
We came across this really adorable video of Taimur playing in the sand, in Chandigarh. It looks like winter has already approached the city, and he is wrapped in a hoodie and pants. He is even heard cutely saying, “I will not do it”. Wonder what he was being asked not to do!
It is always fun to get away from home for a while. Recently, we also came across this video of Taimur, clad in a blue sweater, running around a resort in Chandigarh. He clearly can’t contain his excitement!
Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the work front, will be seen playing Aamir Khan’s love interest in Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. She will be also seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)