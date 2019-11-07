Taimur Ali Khan picks lemonade over posing with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently in Australia to attend an event, and has just returned to India. However, not in Mumbai, but Kareena is in Delhi, and was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. We recently got our hands on a photo which has the family chilling. And guess who’s enjoying the outing the most? Little Tim!

Taimur, dressed in a white t-shirt, is seen sipping a glass of lemonade, as he looks at the camera. While Kareena is dressed in a green striped shirt, Saif looks cool in his casual pink shirt. Looks like a good day for sure. Check out the photo below!