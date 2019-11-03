Watch: This video proves Chhote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan has international appeal too

Bebo was in Melbourne to unveil T20 World Cup trophies for Men and Women, and boy she’s making headlines overseas as well.

Recently, we stumbled upon a few stunning photos of the diva from an event at the same place. In the pics, the 39-year-old actress can be seen wearing a backless silver dress with a thigh-high slit by Michael Costello. The flared sleeves, plunging neckline and risqué back was all the drama one could ask for. Talk about being extra.

Pulling her hair back in a low bun, Kareena opted for smoky eyes and nude lips. She completed her look with oodles of highlighter, as she decided to glow for the gods.