Watch: This video proves Chhote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan has international appeal too

Chhote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan isn’t just India’s favourite baby, the 2 year old had garnered international attention too. Recently Kareena Kapoor Khan was at an event in Sydney. Apart from a lot of love she received there, she also received the sweetest gift from a fan.
A fan present at the event, gifted Kareena a painting of her lil munchkin Taimur. Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed impressed and gleefully posed with the fans.
Here's a video of this adorable moment:
Bebo was in Melbourne to unveil T20 World Cup trophies for Men and Women, and boy she’s making headlines overseas as well.
Recently, we stumbled upon a few stunning photos of the diva from an event at the same place. In the pics, the 39-year-old actress can be seen wearing a backless silver dress with a thigh-high slit by Michael Costello. The flared sleeves, plunging neckline and risqué back was all the drama one could ask for. Talk about being extra.
Pulling her hair back in a low bun, Kareena opted for smoky eyes and nude lips. She completed her look with oodles of highlighter, as she decided to glow for the gods.
