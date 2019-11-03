Kareena Kapoor is glowing for the gods in this risqué backless dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one diva, who can never get her fashion wrong. From casual airport looks to red carpet extravaganza, the Bollywood actress never fails to impress the fashion police. Recently, Bebo was in Melbourne to unveil T20 World Cup trophies for Men and Women, and boy she’s making headlines overseas as well.

Recently, we stumbled upon a few stunning photos of the diva from an event at the same place. In the pics, the 39-year-old actress can be seen wearing a backless silver dress with a thigh-high slit by Michael Costello. The flared sleeves, plunging neckline and risqué back was all the drama one could ask for. Talk about being extra.

Pulling her hair back in a low bun, Kareena opted for smoky eyes and nude lips. She completed her look with oodles of highlighter, as she decided to glow for the gods.