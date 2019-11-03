Kareena Kapoor is glowing for the gods in this risqué backless dress

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one diva, who can never get her fashion wrong. From casual airport looks to red carpet extravaganza, the Bollywood actress never fails to impress the fashion police. Recently, Bebo was in Melbourne to unveil T20 World Cup trophies for Men and Women, and boy she’s making headlines overseas as well.
Recently, we stumbled upon a few stunning photos of the diva from an event at the same place. In the pics, the 39-year-old actress can be seen wearing a backless silver dress with a thigh-high slit by Michael Costello. The flared sleeves, plunging neckline and risqué back was all the drama one could ask for. Talk about being extra.
Pulling her hair back in a low bun, Kareena opted for smoky eyes and nude lips. She completed her look with oodles of highlighter, as she decided to glow for the gods.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 next year in Australia. The women's tournament will be held from February 21 to March 8.
"I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It’s truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy," Kareena told PTI.
On the work front, the actor will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. She will soon start shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, which will feature Aamir Khan in the title role.
