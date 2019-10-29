Disha Patani, Kareena Kapoor transforming airports into runways

After having a gala fun at Bachchan's and Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash B-town is all set to get back to the routine. Glam girl Kareena Kapoor is off to delhi with little Taimur today morning, Taimur was falunting her love for mommy as he wore a white t-shirt which says " I Love Mom".

Kriti Sanon also snapped at the airport by paps as she will start shooting for her next 'Mimi' with director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi. Kriti was dressed up in a white checkered suit. Shilpa Shetty who was vacationing in Thailand is back with her fam in Mumbai this morning.

Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are back to Diva Yoga after festive season.