Time to go back home: Shilpa Shetty's cryptic post as ED summons Raj Kundra in money laundering case

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was summoned by ED in in connection with its money laundering probe against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and others, officials said on Monday. They said Kundra has been asked to depose before the investigating officer of the case here on November 4 and his statement is expected to be recorded once he appears.

The proceedings are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said. The central probe agency is looking at Kundra's purported dealings with Ranjeet Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality in connection with this case.

Shilpa recently shared an exotic vacation in Thailand with her entire clan, during which the ED summoned Kundra. In a cryptic post, Shetty wrote on her Instagram story as ‘Time to go back home’.