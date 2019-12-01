Video: Kartik Aaryan chooses his 'Patni and Woh' between Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nushrat Bharucha

Kartik Aaryan has been linked to two actresses in the past one year – Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Interestingly, he has worked with both the newbies as well. He is currently promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh which stars Ananya and Bhumi Pednekar. The actors exclusively spoke to Bollywood Hungama recently about their upcoming film and had fun interesting answers during the rapid-fire segments.

Kartik Aaryan was asked about who would he pick his Patni and Woh among the following actresses – Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Nushrat Bharucha. At first, Kartik chose Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria’s name. When asked whether Sara and Nushrat would be his Woh, he changed his answer. He quickly he picked, “Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani would be Patni and Tara and Nushrat would be Woh. It is not an easy one. It’s a good one.” Bhumi and Ananya could not stop laughing listening to his answers.