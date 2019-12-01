Watch: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan dancing at airport will steal your hearts 'Dheeme Dheeme'

Deepikia Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have recently made it to the news since past few days and finally their motive to do so has been achieved. The actors were spotted at the airport today doing the #DheemeDheemeChallange and they already have our hearts!

Spotted at the Mumbai airport, the actors looked too happy and enthusiastic to meet each other on a Sunday morning. While Deepika was wearing a red jacket with denims and a white crop top, Kartik rocked in a neon green and purple jacket.