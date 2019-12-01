Watch: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan dancing at airport will steal your hearts 'Dheeme Dheeme'

Deepikia Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have recently made it to the news since past few days and finally their motive to do so has been achieved. The actors were spotted at the airport today doing the #DheemeDheemeChallange and they already have our hearts!
Spotted at the Mumbai airport, the actors looked too happy and enthusiastic to meet each other on a Sunday morning. While Deepika was wearing a red jacket with denims and a white crop top, Kartik rocked in a neon green and purple jacket.
Firstly, they hugged each other as soon as they met, then Kartik taught her the hook step of the song 'Dheeme Dheeme' which Deepika learned with full concentration. Eventually, she learned the steps, and the actors, filled with energy, danced on the song for fans and paparazzi.
Finally, the actress went inside the airport as she had to catch a flight and Kartik bid her a goodbye!
Check out all the learning and dancing videos of the actors as they complete the #DheemeDheemeChallenge here:
Few days back, Deepika had asked Kartik to teach her the hook steps of his movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' song 'Dheeme Dheeme', to which the latter agreed and finally both the actors came together to groove on the song as last night, Deepika warned Kartik to join her at the airport to teach her the steps saying "Be There or Be Square." He made sure not to dissappoint the actress.
'Pati Patni Aur Woh' is a remake of the and is a remake of BR Chopra's 1978 hit with the same title. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and will release on Dec 6.
