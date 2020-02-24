Watch Video: Disha Patani's bodyguard pushes, gets into a brawl with paparazzi

Bollywood celebrities and the paparazzi has always seemed to have a love-hate relationship. However, at times things go out of hand for either party. Recently, something similar happened when Malang actress's bodyguard got into an argument with a photographer, when the latter hounded Disha for a picture.
In the video one can see that Disha was completely surrounded by the paparazzi as she left a Juhu movie theater. In this chaos, one of her bodyguard pushed the photographer so that he could open the car's door for Disha, and what ensued was a heated argument between the two.
Here is the video of the incident that was shared by celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani:
At the end of it, Disha's manager apologised to the photographer for what had happened.
Speaking about the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Mohit Suri's Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu and Anil Kapoor. Reports confirm that Disha will be seen next in Salman Khan starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati.
