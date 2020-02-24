Watch Video: Disha Patani's bodyguard pushes, gets into a brawl with paparazzi

Bollywood celebrities and the paparazzi has always seemed to have a love-hate relationship. However, at times things go out of hand for either party. Recently, something similar happened when Malang actress's bodyguard got into an argument with a photographer, when the latter hounded Disha for a picture.

In the video one can see that Disha was completely surrounded by the paparazzi as she left a Juhu movie theater. In this chaos, one of her bodyguard pushed the photographer so that he could open the car's door for Disha, and what ensued was a heated argument between the two.