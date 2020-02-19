FPJ Fashion Police: Disha Patani beats the heat in an easy-breezy floral dress

The starcast of 'Malang' - Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Kunal Kemmu were spotted at Pali Village Cafe in Bandra, on Wednesday. Disha Patani once again managed to grab eyeballs with her voguish pick!
Touted as the hottest Bollywood actress, Disha often shells out major fashion goals with her casual, chic yet sexy ensembles. Crop tops, summer dresses and some more summer dresses are Disha's go-to looks! And the actress once again donned an easy-breezy floral dress for the team outing.
Patani's creamy pink floral dress had frill detailing and balloon sleeves. The plunging neckline added the right amount of oomph to her look. Disha Patani left her beautiful brown tresses down and kept her make-up minimal with just some lip gloss. The 'Bharat' actress completed her look with matching kolhapuris.
Here are the others wo were spotted at Pali Village Cafe, on Wednesday:
On the film front, Mohit Suri's revenge drama 'Malang' hit the theatres on February 7 and is steadily inching towards Rs 50 crore mark.
Disha Patani will be next seen in KTina and will also be reuniting with Salman Khan for 'Radhe'. Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.
"Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after 'Bharat'. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for 'Radhe' came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune," Disha told IANS.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)