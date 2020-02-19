FPJ Fashion Police: Disha Patani beats the heat in an easy-breezy floral dress

On the film front, Mohit Suri's revenge drama 'Malang' hit the theatres on February 7 and is steadily inching towards Rs 50 crore mark.

Disha Patani will be next seen in KTina and will also be reuniting with Salman Khan for 'Radhe'. Disha first worked with Salman in "Bharat" last year.

"Considering the fact that Salman sir is such a huge star in Bollywood for years, never have I ever imagined that I will get another chance to work with him again, after 'Bharat'. When the film worked I was just happy with the fact that I had worked with Salman Khan. However, when the opportunity for 'Radhe' came, I was on cloud nine. I loved the story and working again with sir! I think along with my hard work, everything is happening also because of good fortune," Disha told IANS.