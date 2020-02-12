Disha Patani's power-lifts at the gym leave Tiger Shroff's family impressed

It is no secret that Disha Patani takes fitness very seriously, and spends ample time at the gym, working to get that enviable body right. Especially when you have someone like Tiger Shroff as a close friend who is always keeping a check on you, there's no getting away easily!

Disha took to Instagram to share a video of herself sweating it out at the gym, and it is pure motivation for anyone who is procrastinating about fitness for long now. She is seen lifting heavy weights as the trainer guides her. "mornings be like, 60 kg ( 125 pounds) a** to grass, 4 reps," she wrote.