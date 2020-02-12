Disha Patani's power-lifts at the gym leave Tiger Shroff's family impressed

It is no secret that Disha Patani takes fitness very seriously, and spends ample time at the gym, working to get that enviable body right. Especially when you have someone like Tiger Shroff as a close friend who is always keeping a check on you, there's no getting away easily!
Disha took to Instagram to share a video of herself sweating it out at the gym, and it is pure motivation for anyone who is procrastinating about fitness for long now. She is seen lifting heavy weights as the trainer guides her. "mornings be like, 60 kg ( 125 pounds) a** to grass, 4 reps," she wrote.
This got the entire Shroff family impressed! Not just her rumoured boyfriend Tiger but his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff also dropped comments. Check out the video below.
Disha was last seen in Malang, and definitely upped the glam factor with her gorgeous avatar on the big screen. Much to the delight of fans, she will also be seen shaking a leg to a special number in Tiger's next release Baaghi 3. The actor also plays a pivotal part in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
