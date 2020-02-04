Disha Patani crosses 30 million milestone on Instagram, shares gratitude

Disha Patani is without a doubt the hottest, sexiest and fittest actress in the industry and is the current talk of the town for her upcoming film, Malang. The actress is seen in a totally new avatar in the movie and the audiences are gushing over her updated look and is currently on a promotional spree for the same.

Disha Patani crossed a Milestone of 30Million on Instagram recently and thanked every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now.

She posted, "30 million and happy faces Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of Malang, who have worked so hard everyday and given me so much love. @mohitsuri i am blessed to be your heroine,thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant cant express in words how lucky i am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you’re my wonder woman, and someone i look upto. Thank you vikas sir for making me look the way i am looking, you’re a magician and a true gentleman. Thank you @anilskapoor @adityaroykapur @khemster2 @elliavrram for being the best co stars i could’ve ever imagined. Thank you luv sir, ankur sir and bhushan sir for the opportunity, all the ad’s and stylist team, @ayesha_dasgupta for being a wonderful stylist. Would like to thank my team @zoeyquinny.hair @sonicsmakeup @edgyfitgirl for always working so hard and making me look good love you all! Thank you to my lovely fc’s for giving me a reason to do what i do everyday god bless all"