WATCH: Sunny Leone Attends Ganga Aarti In Varanasi, Calls It The ‘Most Amazing Experience’ | Source: X

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone recently visited Varanasi and attended the Ganga Aarti. Sharing a clip of the same on Instagram, she wrote, “The most amazing experience in Varanasi watching the Ganga Aarti.” For the occasion, Sunny wore a pink Anarkali suit and was accompanied by priests who guided her to perform the rituals.

Check out the videos below.

Sunny was accompanied by former IAS officer Abhishek Singh. The duo recently collaborated on a music video titled Third Party.

Read Also List Of Bollywood Celebs Named In Mahadev App Betting Scam: Ranbir Kapoor To Sunny Leone

Last month, Sunny shared the song "Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0," a reimagined rendition of Madhuri Dixit's iconic track from the film "Yaraana." Sung by Neeti Mohan and crafted by the duo Enbee and Maya Govind, the song's composition is credited to Enbee and Anu Malik.

Sunny has previously featured in remakes of other classics, such as "Laila Main Laila."

On the professional front, Sunny Leone has an extensive filmography, including notable movies like "Jism 2," "Jackpot," "Shootout at Wadala," and "Ragini MMS 2."

Recently, she graced the screen in "Kennedy," directed by Anurag Kashyap, alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal. The plot revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, presumed dead but still working within a corrupt system and seeking redemption.

This film garnered attention at prestigious events such as the Cannes Film Festival and the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, receiving a standing ovation at Cannes. Notably, it was chosen as the closing night feature at the 14th IFFM. Additionally, "Kennedy" made an appearance at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Looking ahead, Sunny Leone has a lineup of diverse projects, and anticipation is high as audiences eagerly await her upcoming ventures.

Read Also Kennedy Star Sunny Leone Stuns In Black And Gold In These Diwali Pictures: PHOTOS

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)