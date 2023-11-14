Kennedy Star Sunny Leone Stuns In Black And Gold In These Diwali Pictures: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023

In her recent posts, Kennedy actor Sunny Leone has evidently taken a liking to wearing traditional Indian attire

Instagram: Sunny Leone

Her Diwali 2023 looks were no different

Wearing a stunning golden-black Bhakti and Hitendra lehenga choli set, the actress was seen attending the Diwali bash hosted by Krishan Kumar of T-Series fame

The outfit was well-fitted and totally complimented the actor's svelte figure

Sunny accessorized her look with statement jewels by Divya Chugh

The sheer back was definitely the highlight of her choli

In totality, Sunny surely served festive fashion goals with this look

