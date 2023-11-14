Kennedy Star Sunny Leone Stuns In Black And Gold In These Diwali Pictures: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2023
In her recent posts, Kennedy actor Sunny Leone has evidently taken a liking to wearing traditional Indian attire
Instagram: Sunny Leone
Her Diwali 2023 looks were no different
Wearing a stunning golden-black Bhakti and Hitendra lehenga choli set, the actress was seen attending the Diwali bash hosted by Krishan Kumar of T-Series fame
The outfit was well-fitted and totally complimented the actor's svelte figure
Sunny accessorized her look with statement jewels by Divya Chugh
The sheer back was definitely the highlight of her choli
In totality, Sunny surely served festive fashion goals with this look
Thanks For Reading!