Sunny Leone Thanks Mumbai Police For Finding Her House Help’s 9-Yr-Old Daughter Who Went Missing In Jogeshwari |

Actress Sunny Leone on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a post revealing that her house help's 9-year-old daughter went missing in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari. She appealed to her fans and followers to amplify the post and also offered a reward of Rs 50,000 to whoever found the girl. Hours later, Sunny shared another post thanking the Mumbai Police for finding the girl 24 hours after her disappearance.

She wrote, Our prayers have been answered! God is so great! God Bless this family!! From the family….THANK YOU SO MUCH TO @mumbaipolice AND WE GOT ANUSHKA BACK AFTER 24 HOURS OF HER DISAPPEARANCE THANK YOU TO ALL MY WELL WISHERS FOR SHARING THE POST AND MAKING THE NEWS VIRAL I THANK EACH AND EVERYONE FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART.”

Anushka Kiran More, residing in Jogeshwari went missing on November 8. Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "I will personally add an additional 50,000 Rupees to have this girl returned home safely to her family. @mumbaipolice @my_bmc @mahilamangal THIS IS ANUSHKA DAUGHTER OF MY HOUSE HELPER SHES BEEN MISSING SINCE LAST EVENING 8th NOVEMBER 7 pm FROM JOGESHWARI WEST BEHRAM BAUG SHES 9 YEARS OLD HER PARENTS IS GONE MAD IN SEARCH OF HER PLEASE CONTACT SARITA MOTHER: +91 88506 05632 KIRAN FATHER: +91 82376 31360 OR JUST MESSAGE ME OF CONTACT ME. A PRICE OF INR 11,000 RUPEES WILL BE PAID CASH TO WHOEVER GETS HER BACK OR GIVES HER INFORMATION. PLEASE KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN AND LOOK FOR THIS LITTLE GIRL.”

On the professional front, Sunny has been featured in numerous films, including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', and 'Ragini MMS 2', among others. Recently, she played a role in 'Kennedy', directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in prominent roles. The storyline revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, presumed dead but still working within a corrupt system, in search of redemption.

'Kennedy' had the honor of being screened at both the Cannes Film Festival and the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and was chosen as the closing night feature at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). It was also screened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.