Mumbai: Sunny Leone Offers ₹50,000 As Reward To Find Her Househelp's 9-Yr-Old Daughter Who Went Missing In Jogeshwari

Actress Sunny Leone took to her social media account on Thursday (November 9) to inform that her house help's nine-year-old daughter has gone missing from Jogeshwari, Mumbai. Sunny shared a photo of Anushka Kiran More along with other details on her Instagram account.

Tagging the official accounts of Mumbai Police and the BMC, Sunny said that Anushka has been missing since Thursday evening from Behram Baug in Jogeshwari West.

Sunny also offered Rs 50,000 reward to the person who will have Anushka returned home safely to her family.

"I will personally add an additional 50,000 Rupees to have this girl returned home safely to her family.@mumbaipolice @my_bmc @mahilamangal THIS IS ANUSHKA DAUGHTER OF MY HOUSE HELPER SHES BEEN MISSING SINCE LAST EVENING 8th NOVEMBER 7pm FROM JOGESHWARI WEST BEHRAM BAUG SHES 9 YEARS OLD HER PARENTS IS GONE MAD IN SEARCH OF HER," Sunny captioned her post.

She added, "PLEASE CONTACT SARITA MOTHER : +91 88506 05632 KIRAN FATHER : +91 82376 31360 OR JUST MESSAGE ME OF CONTACT ME. A PRICE OF INR 11,000 RUPEES WILL BE PAID CASH TO WHO EVER GETS HER BACK OR GIVES HER INFORMATION. PLEASE KEEP YOUR EYES OPEN AND LOOK FOR THIS LITTLE GIRL."

According to news reports, from January 1 to March 31 this year, 3,594 girls and women in the age group of 16-35 went missing in Maharashtra, with 383 missing from Mumbai alone.

Sunny is quite active on social media and she often shares photos and videos to keep her fans informed as well as entertained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's film Kennedy which premiered during the midnight screening at the Cannes 2023. Reportedly, the film received a 7-minute-long standing ovation. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

