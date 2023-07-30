WATCH: Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar Hug It Out At Former's Birthday Bash 3 Years After Infamous Fight On Social Media

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam celebrated his 50th birthday bash in the city on Saturday night and it was a grand, star-studded affair. Despite the who's who of B-Town attending the party, all heads turned towards one man when he arrived -- Bhushan Kumar. And he did not just mark his presence, but he was also seen all smiles with Nigam and they hugged, signifying all is well, three years after the infamous war of words on social media.

It was back in 2020, post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that Nigam had called the T-Series head honcho 'music mafia', and had even alleged his links with the 1998 Mumbai serial blasts convict Abu Salem.

While Bhushan is not on social media, it was his wife Divya Khosla Kumar who got into an ugly spat with Nigam on behalf of his husband, and some shocking claims and revelations were made during the fight.

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar hug it out

So it was natural when everyone saw Bhushan land at Nigam's party on Saturday, they were surprised and waited with bated breath to see what happens when the two finally meet.

And when Nigam and Bhushan did finally meet, they were seen hugging each other with the latter wishing the former a happy birthday, just like two long lost friends.

Bhushan was also seen standing right next to Nigam when he cut his birthday cake, and videos of their interaction is now splashed all over the internet.

Several other singers including Anup Jalota, Mika Singh and Rahul Vaidya were also present at the lavish birthday bash.

Sonu Nigam vs Bhushan Kumar

It all dates back to 2020 when after Sushant's death, Nigam put out a video on his social media handle claiming that he won't be surprised if more people, particularly aspiring singers, killed themselves in future. He went on to state that there was a "music mafia" in Bollywood, and that he was even bigger than the film mafia.

Later, he uploaded another video, and at that time, he made sure to not mince words. "Bhushan Kumar, now I'll have to take your name. You've messed with the wrong person. You have forgotten the time when you used to come to my house and plead: 'Brother, please do 'Deewana' album for me, introduce me to Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray, save me from Abu Salem," Nigam said in the video.

He claimed that Bhushan would come to him asking for help when Salem, the underworld don associated with Dawood gang, threatened him. "Do you remember asking me to save you from Abu Salem when he was abusing you? I'm warning you to not engage with me at all," the singer said.

Not one too stay silent, Divya intervened on behalf of her husband, and called Nigam "thankless". "Sonu Nigam Ji, T-Series ne aapko industry mein break diya, apko aage badaya.. agar aapko itni hi khundas thi Bhushan se toh phele kyun nahi bole.. Aaj publicity ke liye kyon kar rahe hai?" she had questioned.

