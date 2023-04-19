Punjabi singers Karan Aujla, Sharry Mann clarify after video shows them with Moosewala murder accused (WATCH)

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been booked for the murder of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was recently seen partying at a wedding reception in Bakersfield, California.

In the video footage of the event, Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann can also be seen performing alongside

Anmol, who is absconding accused in the case. Anmol Bishnoi, who is also known as Bhanu, is on the list of notorious gangsters prepared by the Union home ministry and is reportedly hiding in the US.

How is the accused freely roaming?

Despite being on the red corner notice of Interpol, Anmol is seen freely roaming in the United States in the two videos that have gone viral on social media.

The Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) investigating the Moosewala murder case has identified Anmol as a conspirator who fled India a few months before the murder using a fake passport.

Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann share a formal statement

Both Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann have issued statements saying that they were not aware of Anmol's presence at the event. The singers have confirmed the authenticity of the videos and clarified that they do not always know who attends the events they perform at. Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh has stated that the matter will be raised with the authorities concerned at all levels.

Anmol's appearance at the wedding reception has raised questions about how a notorious gangster, who is an accused in a high-profile murder case, can roam freely in the US despite being on the radar of law enforcement agencies.

The police handover process for other accused people in Moosewala’s murder case is currently on the go. Now, the authorities are enquiring about Anmol’s latest appearance, which has become a fresh development in the case.