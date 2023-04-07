Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Mera Na receives immense love from fans

Mera Na: Sidhu Moosewala | Photo File

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has made headlines again due to the release of his latest song ‘Mera Na’ and his fans are remembering him,

The song was shared on the singer's official Instagram page and within hours, it had become a sensation online. Fans were left teary-eyed and weeping as they listened to his voice for the last time.

The song's release comes after Sidhu's tragic murder in 2022, which left his fans and loved ones happy yet devastated once again.

The song was announced 4 days ago

His parents announced the release of 'Mera Na' on the auspicious occasion of Good Friday, and it has since taken the internet by storm.

Within just seven hours of its release, the song had already amassed a staggering 6.9 million views on YouTube.

Sidhu Moosewala was a revered singer in his state, and his death shook the nation to its core. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the release of 'Mera Na' since an Instagram post teased its arrival four days ago.

However, the anticipation soon turned into an emotional outpouring as the song hit the airwaves, and fans were left reminiscing over the artist's incredible career and talent.

Sidhu Mossewala Death

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for Sidhu's murder and even threatened to target Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after him. Sidhu's close friend and fellow singer, Mika, had previously expressed his concerns about the safety of performers in Punjab, claiming he felt safer in Mumbai.

'Mera Na' marks the third posthumous release from Sidhu Moosewala, and his fans, friends, and family are still waiting for justice in his tragic death. His parents remain deeply affected by their son's passing, and his absence is felt acutely by all who knew and loved him.

As the music world pays tribute to the late singer once again, Sidhu Moosewala's legacy lives on through his music, and his fans continue to cherish every note of his unforgettable voice.