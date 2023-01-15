Sidhu Moose Wala's father hugs Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, watch video

Screengrab from the video |

Deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab on Sunday. In a video, the singer's father could be seen hugging Rahul Gandhi and walking with him holding hands.

An Indian Youth Congress functionary, tweeting the video of Singh's interaction with Gandhi, wrote: "Sidhu Moose Wala was great singer of issues related to Punjab, he was against 3 farm laws & supported Farmers Protest, He fought election on Congress ticket but lost. Later he was killed by militants. Today his father walked with Rahul Gandhi keeping the spirit of ChardiKalan."

Moose Wala had contested poll on Congress ticket

Sidhu Moose Wala had contested the last Punjab Assembly election from Mansa Assembly seat. However, he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

The singer had joined the party in 2021.

Moose Wala was murdered this year

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was a culmination of inter-gang rivalry.

A Canadian gangster of Punjabi origin, identified as Satinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Brar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed that his "Punjab Module" (gang) carried out the shooting. Both Brar and Bishnoi have criminal cases against them in India. The Punjab police later confirmed Bishnoi's involvement.