Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents stage dharna outside Punjab assembly

Chandigarh: Demanding justice, the parents of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, who were accompanied by several Congress leaders, staged a sit-in outside the Punjab assembly here on Tuesday.

Even though the police had claimed to have cracked the case of the sensational killing of Moosewala, his father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur held that justice still eluded them even after over 10 months of their son’s murder.

It may be recalled that the killing of the popular Punjabi singer Moosewala in his native village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022 two days after his scrutiny was pruned by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had shocked the state.

Interacting with newspersons, Balkaur Singh said that the police appeared to be taking the case casually as it had yet to nab at least five more main suspects. He also alleged that the recent killing of two accused inside the Goindwal Jail in district Tarn Taran, by rival gangsters was part of the conspiracy to eliminate evidence in the case of his son’s murder.

The Congress leaders who accompanied the singer's parents included state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Randhawa, besides others. Randhawa went on to demand that a case of criminal conspiracy be registered against the people handling chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s media for leaking information about the scaling down of Moosewala’s security. Moosewala had unsuccessfully contested from Mansa seat on Congress candidate in the February, 2022 state polls.

The parents of the slain singer lifted the dharna after about two hours after minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal came to them and assured that chief minister Bhagwant Mann would hold a meeting with them after March 20. However, Balkaur Singh told Dhaliwal that it was the last time he was meeting him as it was only justice in the case of his son’s killing he was asking for. He said he would be compelled to launch a door-to-door campaign to show what people wanted from the government in the case, he added.