WATCH: Siddhant Chaturvedi Enjoys Dinner With Rumoured Girlfriend Navya Nanda, Her Mom Shweta Bachchan In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen enjoying a dinner date with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda on Monday night at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, and they were not alone, but were accompanied by the latter's mother, Shweta Bachchan. Videos of them exiting the restaurant together have gone viral on the internet.

Siddhant and Navya's outing with the latter's mother made netizens wonder if the young couple was finally ready to make their relationship official in the family and if the two were even planning to take it to the next level.

The trio was also joined by filmmaker Shakun Batra and close friend Kaajal Anand for the dinner outing.

Siddhant dines with rumoured GF Navya, her mom

On Monday evening, Siddhant, Navya and Shweta were seen exiting the restaurant in Mumbai and they were all smiles as the paparazzi clicked as many photos as possible.

Siddhant and Navya twinned in black as the former looked handsome in a casual black shirt, while the latter looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress.

Shweta, on the other hand, was seen wearing a white pantsuit and she zoomed off with Kaajal Anand in her car.

Siddhant, Navya and Batra were seen leaving together in a separate car, and they refrained from posing for the paparazzi together.

The family dinner comes amid reports of Siddhant and Navya being in a steady relationship for almost a year now. The two have been spotted enjoying dinners and attending parties together several times now, however, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Ishaan Khatter was even seen pulling Siddhant's leg and teasing him by Navya's name during an episode of Koffee With Karan 7, seemingly confirming their relationship.

About Siddhant and Navya

Siddhant shot to overnight fame with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which he played rapper MC Sher, the best friend and mentor of Ranveer Singh's character Murad.

Post that, he starred in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone. He is now awaiting the release of his next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, with Ananya Panday.

Navya, on the other hand, has herself admitted that she has no interest in joining Bollywood or being an actor. Just like her mother, she too has chosen to be an entrepreneur, and she has been working on issues related to women's health, gender inequality, and other women upliftment projects.