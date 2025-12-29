Year Ender 2025: India's Got Latent, Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports, Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit & More Controversies That Made Headlines

2025 is all set to end soon, and when it comes to the entertainment industry, there were a lot of controversies that made headlines. From a YouTube show getting banned to a popular B-Town couple reportedly getting divorced to an actress leaving a film because of 8-hour shift demand, and a lot more has happened in 2025.

Check out the list of the controversies of 2025 below...

India's Got Latent Controversy

India's Got Latent, Samay Raina's YouTube show faced a lot of backlash on social media after an episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani went viral for the wrong reason. Many people felt that the content in the show was obscene, and even FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva, and Ashish.

Govinda-Sunita Ahuja Divorce Reports

Earlier, this year, there were reports that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja are heading for a divorce. Later, the actor's manager had confirmed that the two had filed for a divorce, but they have solved the issues and are back together. Till now, reports are doing the rounds that Govinda is having an affair with a Marathi actress. Recently, in an interview, Sunita stated that the girl isn't an actress, and she doesn't love him, but just wants his money.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

This wasn't exactly a controversy, but a horrific incident that happened with actor Saif Ali Khan. A burglar had entered his house, and attacked the actor with a knife, and he was stabbed. However, a lot of things were spoken about it, and theories were created on social media, which converted the whole incident into a controversy.

Urvashi Rautela & Her Daaku Maharaaj Earning Rs. 105 Crore

When we talk about the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, Urvashi Rautela's Daaku Maharaaj interview surely comes to our mind. During an interview, when the actress was asked about Saif's incident, she initially spoke about him, but later turned the whole answer into her film Daaku Maharaaj earning Rs. 105 crore, and what gifts her parents gave her. The actress had faced a lot of backlash on social media.

Kunal Kamra Controversy

During one of his stand-up shows, Kunal, without taking anyone's name, took a dig at a politician and called him 'gaddar'. This didn;t go down with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena workers and the vandalised The Habitat in Mumbai, where the show had taken place. Kamra faced threats, and also an FIR was filed against him.

Indian Movies Banned In India Because Of Pakistani Actors

Due the Pahalgam attack, once again Pakistani actors were not allowed to work in Indian films. Two movies that faced problems due to it were, Abir Gulaal and Sadaarji 3. While the former starred Fawad Khan, the latter featured Hania Aamir as the female lead. Both films didn't get a release in India, and were only released overseas.

Virat Kohli Liking Avneet Kaur's Picture

One more controversy that became the talk of the town was about cricketer Virat Kohli a picture of Avneet Kaur on Instagram. Later, Virat had shared a statement about it on social media.

Deepika Padukone's Exit From Spirit

It was never officially announced that Deepika Padukone would be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. However, a few months ago, it was reported that the actress has left the movie, as the makers didn't agree with her 8-hour shift demand. Deepika is a new mother, and it was said that she demanded to only work for 8 hours a day. Later, she also opted out of Kalki sequel, and the reason behind it was also said to be the same.

Paresh Rawal's Exit And Return To Hera Pheri 3

One film that everyone is eagerly waiting for is Hera Pheri 3. A few months ago, Paresh Rawal revealed that he has opted out of the film. Later, Akshay Kumar, who has the rights of the movie, had filed a case against him. However, things were solved and Paresh returned to the film. We simply can't wait to watch Raju, Babu Bhaiya, and Shyam on the big screens again.

Karisma Kapoor's Kids' Legal Battle

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away in June this year. After a few months of his demise, Karisma's kids filed a case against their stepmother, Priya Sachdev, asking for their share in his Rs. 30,000 crore estate. The case is still int he court, and the verdict is pending.

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Wedding

One of the biggest controversies of the year has to be about Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding. On the day of the wedding, it was cancelled, as Smriti's father was hospitalised. Later, many reports and social media posts, claimed that Palash cheated on Smriti the night before the wedding. While earlier there were reports that the wedding has been postponed, finally, after a few weeks, both announced that the wedding has been called off!

Akshaye Khanna's Exit From Drishyam 3

The year is ending with a controversy that no one expected. After Dhurandhar, everyone was excited to watch Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3. But the actor has opted out of the film, and the producer Kumar Mangat claimed that he decided to exit the movie, just a few days before the shoot, and he has to face the losses. Mangat made a lot of allegations against Khanna and called him unprofessional.

Let's hope in 2026, there are fewer controversies in the entertainment industry.