Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya Makes Big-Screen Debut with 'Ishqa'n De Lekhe', Announces Punjabi Film Release Date

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya is all set to make her big-screen debut alongside Gurnam Bhullar. She just announced her entry into Punjabi cinema with the film Ishqa'n De Lekhe, marking an exciting new chapter in her career beyond reality television.

In a joint post, Gurnam revealed the release of Isha's debut film. Ishqa'n De Lekhe will be released in cinemas on March 6, 2025.

Ishqa'n De Lekhe is a love story that is directed by Manvir Brar and written by Jassi Lohka. It seems that Isha and Gurnam's character are named- Jasneet and Samar in the movie. In their recent joint post, both were seen making reel on "Smart To Mai Bachpan Se Hi Hu" with caption, "samjhi pagli?🤣😝samar and jasneet in parallel universe🥰 gurnambhullarofficial get ready for #ishqandelekhe."

Isha Malviya's Journey

Isha grew up in the small town of Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh. She was a dancer before becoming a model and actor, having started dancing at the age of three. She auditioned for shows like Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, Dance Plus, and others.

After completing her schooling, Isha was planning to pursue engineering. However, she was contacted by Dreamiyata Production House and offered the role of Jasmine in Udaariyaan.

Isha became a household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 17. She was known for her dramatic love triangle on the show with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and fellow contestant Samarth Jurel. She was evicted in Week 14, just a week before the finale.

After Bigg Boss, Isha starred alongside her ex in Pati Patni Aur Panga. Alongside her acting career, she continues to focus on dancing and gained popularity for her steps in the song Shaky.