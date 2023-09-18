WATCH: Shruti Haasan Gets Scared, Irritated As Persistent Fan Follows Her At Mumbai Airport

Actress Shruti Haasan recently found herself in a sticky situation after a persistent fan kept following her at the Mumbai airport, to the point that she actually had to hurry to get into her car. She was visibly agitated as the man kept chasing her despite her discomfort.

Shruti was recently in Mumbai for an awards show. She was seen putting her best foot forward at the event as she made heads turn in a bold black ensemble.

The actress has been jetting in and out of Mumbai quite often of late, owing to her professional commitments in the city. She has also been shooting for a couple of projects down south.

Shruti Haasan's scary fan encounter

On Sunday evening, Shruti was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport in all black ensemble and as she made her way to her car, a man was seen following her persistently.

The actress looked visibly agitated by his behaviour and she kept asking, "Who is he? Why is he standing there?" to the paparazzi.

As the actress struggled to find her car and made some phone calls, she was seen trying to rush out of the airport as soon as possible. When she finally found her car, the fan was seen approaching her there too, and that is when the actress politely replied, "I don't know who you are, sir".

The entire incident raised eyebrows with several netizens slamming the fan for following the actress despite it being clear that she was not comfortable.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti will be next seen in Salaar, starring Prabhas. The film, which is titled, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, is touted to be a big-budget action adventure.

Salaar was earlier supposed to hit the silver screens on September 28, however, the makers announced that the film has been delayed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

It is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, and it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The new release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

