Check Out Shruti Haasan’s Response To Fan Asking If She Smokes Pot

Popular actor Shruti Haasan took a break from her busy schedule to connect with her fans through an entertaining Q&A session on Instagram.

Known for her candid presence on social media, Shruti invited her followers to ask her fun questions during her lunch break.

SHRUTI'S REPONSE TO A FAN ASKING IS SHE SMOKES

Using the Instagram Stories feature, Shruti encouraged her fans to pose their queries, promising to respond to them during her break. One curious fan asked if she smokes, writing, "U smoke pot rightttt?"

In response, Shruti playfully shared a selfie of her face with a tattoo filter and replied, "Nope. I do not drink either. I live a sober life & I am so thankful for it."

Read Also Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Unafraid to let her personality shine, Shruti tackled several lighthearted questions from users. When asked if she had ever felt like eating music, Shruti expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "100 PERCENT! Whenever I get to hear a good riff, It feels like putting in my mouth and you know what I mean? You do & This is the reason you asked me this. Yesss, sometimes I love music so much that I feel like eating it up."

Another user inquired about the number of times she had farted that day, to which the actor humorously replied, "3 times, which isn’t bad! Not bad at all."

REVEALS HER CURRENT FAVOURITE ACTRESS

Additionally, when asked about her current favourite actress, Shruti shared a picture of the talented Cate Blanchett, showcasing her admiration for the renowned performer.

In her latest Instagram post, Shruti also revealed her return to music after a month-long break. She shared a black and white video of herself singing while playing the piano, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to create music once again.

Looking ahead, Shruti Haasan has an exciting project in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Prabhas for the first time in the upcoming Telugu action-thriller Salaar, directed by the acclaimed Prashant Neel, known for his work in the blockbuster film KGF.