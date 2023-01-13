Photos: Shruti Haasan walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Actress Shruti Haasan was spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai on Friday
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The couple twinned in black outfits
According to the photos doing the rounds, Shruti and Santanu can be seen walking hand-in-hand
Reportedly, Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator
He is also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative
Shruti has been in a steady relationship with Santanu for a couple of years now
On the work front, Shruti's Waltair Veerayya released on January 13
She will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas. The actress has also wrapped up the shooting of her Hollywood film, The Eye
