Photos: Shruti Haasan walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023

Actress Shruti Haasan was spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai on Friday

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The couple twinned in black outfits

According to the photos doing the rounds, Shruti and Santanu can be seen walking hand-in-hand

Reportedly, Santanu is a doodle artist and an illustrator

He is also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative

Shruti has been in a steady relationship with Santanu for a couple of years now

On the work front, Shruti's Waltair Veerayya released on January 13

She will next be seen in Salaar with Prabhas. The actress has also wrapped up the shooting of her Hollywood film, The Eye

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST photos with baby Raha
Find out More