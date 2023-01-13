Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST photos with baby Raha

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted taking baby Raha for her first outing in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The new parents in town twinned in black as they stepped out with their baby girl
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Raha was seen resting in her stroller as her parents and maasi shielded her from the paparazzi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The Kapoor family had recently hosted a dinner for the paparazzi where they had also shown Raha's pictures to them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, they had requested the paps to not post the baby's photos online
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to Raha on November 6
Photo via Instagram
They had revealed that the name Raha was chosen by the baby's grandmother Neetu Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
