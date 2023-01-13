Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST photos with baby Raha

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted taking baby Raha for her first outing in the city

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The new parents in town twinned in black as they stepped out with their baby girl

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were accompanied by Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raha was seen resting in her stroller as her parents and maasi shielded her from the paparazzi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Kapoor family had recently hosted a dinner for the paparazzi where they had also shown Raha's pictures to them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, they had requested the paps to not post the baby's photos online

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to Raha on November 6

Photo via Instagram

They had revealed that the name Raha was chosen by the baby's grandmother Neetu Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

