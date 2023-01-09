In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor cheer for Mumbai City FC

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023

New parents in B-Town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, were spotted cheering for their football team Mumbai City FC on Sunday

Instagram

They were seen walking hand-in-hand ahead of the match

The couple took a break from their mommy and daddy duties

Both Alia and Ranbir were seen engrossed in the thrilling match

Ranbir was even seen explaining the nitty-gritties of the game to his wifey dearest

Ranbir was seen sporting his team jacket as he cheered from the stands

Alia kept it casual in a black jacket and comfy jeans

Mumbai City FC won the match against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League

Ranbir also treated his fans with some selfies post his team's thumping victory

