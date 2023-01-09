In Pics: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor cheer for Mumbai City FC

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
New parents in B-Town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, were spotted cheering for their football team Mumbai City FC on Sunday
They were seen walking hand-in-hand ahead of the match
The couple took a break from their mommy and daddy duties
Both Alia and Ranbir were seen engrossed in the thrilling match
Ranbir was even seen explaining the nitty-gritties of the game to his wifey dearest
Ranbir was seen sporting his team jacket as he cheered from the stands
Alia kept it casual in a black jacket and comfy jeans
Mumbai City FC won the match against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League
Ranbir also treated his fans with some selfies post his team's thumping victory
