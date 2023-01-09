PHOTOS: Karishma Ka Karishma's Jhanak Shukla gets engaged

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Jhanak Shukla, the child actress who became a household name with the show 'Karishma Ka Karishma', got engaged to her longtime boyfriend on Sunday
Jhanak, who is 26 now, got engaged to Swapnil Suryawanshi
"Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya," she wrote, sharing the photos on her Instagram
For the unversed, Jhanak is the daughter of senior TV actress Supriya Shukla
Jhanak played the robot Karishma in the cult show 'Karishma ka Karishma'
Sharing pictures from her roka ceremony, she wrote, "The one with the Family"
Jhanak also starred in Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta's film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'
Besides, she had also bagged the Hollywood film 'One Night With The King'
Jhanak took a break from acting at the age of 15 to focus on her studies
Thanks For Reading!