New Year 2023: B-Town couples who may get married this year

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022
2022 witnessed a lot of weddings. While some of there were on the list, some came as a surprise
Heading towards 2023, here's a list of celebrities who might get married in 2023
There have been many rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot in February 2023
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will reportedly get married in January 2023. The couple might get hitched at the latter's farmhouse in Khandala
Another hit Jodi of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani is also said to be taking wedding vows in 2023
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quite open about their relationship. According the sources, the couple might get married this year
Former Bigg Boss contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are internet's favourite couple. Rumours are in the air that the couple might get married this year
Actress Divya Agarwal who recently got engaged to boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, might take the plunge in 2023
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on December 29, 2022, and the couple is set to tie the knot in 2023
