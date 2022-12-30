New Year 2023: 5 Best places to enjoy New Year party in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
SOCIAL at multiple Mumbai locations like Colaba, Khar, Vashi and so on is all set for the most massive New Year's Eve bash with the theme - NYE Resurgence 23 with a lineup of brilliant DJs paired with a wide variety of mouthwatering food, trendy cocktails on 31st December from 8 pm to 2:30 am; tickets can be booked online
Lake View Cafe, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake is organising New Years' Eve Gala with a celebratory welcome with a bubbly at the entrance marks the beginning of an epic night. Party poppers at the table with cut-out props, hats and masquerades. Disco ball with a DJ, red carpet arrival, champagne tower, champagne troopers and more from INR 8000 onwards
Celebrate 2023 at Smoke House Deli by indulging in delicious food & drinks, music, and good vibes from 8 pm onwards at multiple Mumbai locations like Pali Hill, BKC, Colaba and so on
Tickets can be booked online starting from INR 1,500 onwards per person
Ring in the New Year with a House Party at Kitab Mahal from INR 2,500 onwards from 9:30 pm - 1:30 am with stellar music, unlimited food and alcohol. To take it up a notch there is also photography and fun party props. And to conclude a special countdown to welcome the New Year!
KOKO at Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel will be serving signature drinks and food. There will be music and festive décor on Dec 31 from 10 pm at INR 5,000 onwards
If you cannot make it for the NYE celebration, then head there on Jan 1 and indulge in festive brunch priced at INR 2,400 onwards from 12 pm to 4 pm
